The facade of a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China, this Friday. GREG BAKER / AFP

The Trump Administration’s trade and technology war against China promises to last until the end of the Republican term, which ends on January 20. The latest order was launched on Thursday afternoon by the Defense Department after including nine companies from the world’s most populous country on its black list, the so-called group of “Chinese Communist Army Companies.” Among them is the tech giant Xiaomi, the largest mobile phone seller in Spain. Belonging to the Pentagon’s blacklist prevents US citizens from buying or hoarding shares in these companies and the news has already resulted in a stock market crash for the manufacturer: its shares fell above 10% in Hong Kong this Friday.

In a brief note, the Department of Defense argues that this veto to Asian companies is part of its action to “highlight and counteract” the strategy that China is carrying out to give access to technologies and other advances that develop what that “apparently they are civil companies, universities and research programs”.

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, declared this Friday in Beijing that China firmly opposes the new sanctions. “This action goes against the trend of the times and goes against its self-proclaimed market competition and the rules of international economic trade,” according to statements collected by Reuters.

The list began to be drawn up in June 2020 and already includes 44 Chinese companies, mainly manufacturers of microchips and technological devices, companies of aeronautical and nuclear engineering and telecommunications conglomerates. One of its first members was Huawei, the mobile phone manufacturer that maintains an intense pulse with Washington for the development of 5G technology. In addition to blocking the purchase of these securities on the Stock Exchange for US citizens, American investors are obliged to dispose of their shares before November 11, 2021.

In a statement published by Europa Press, Xiaomi assures that “the company has complied with the law and has operated in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the jurisdictions in which it conducts its business.” The Chinese manufacturer also reiterates that it “offers products and services for civil and commercial use” and confirms that “it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese army.” Likewise, Xiaomi assures that “it will take the appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders.” Currently, he is “reviewing the possible consequences of this to have a more complete understanding of its impact on the group,” and says he will “make more announcements when appropriate.”