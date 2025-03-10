03/10/2025



The Customs Immigration and Control Service has arrested Mahmud Jalil, a postgraduate student, for “leading aligned activities” with Hamas at Columbia University (New York), for their participation in the protests that took place in the campus in April and May of 2024. According to the Student Union, the detention occurred in its university residence on Saturday afternoon.

The National Security Department, an organ that has reported the arrest, has indicated that the measure has been adopted to support what is ordered by the president of the United States to fight anti -Semitism. “We are committed to enforcing Trump’s executive orders and to protect national security,” they point out in a brief statement published in their profile of social network X.

Jalil, according to local media, was born in a field of Palestinian refugees in Syria and has a legal residence permit in the United States, since he is studying a postgraduate degree at the School of International and Public Affairs at the University of Columbia after graduating from a Master last December. Shortly before the arrest he had denounced Reuters who worried that they were chasing him for talking to the media.

In an unknown whereabouts

His exact whereabouts is unknown, according to his lawyer, Amy Greer, and suspects that he has been transferred to a distant state. His wife, American and pregnant citizen of eight months, has tried to visit him in a New Jersey detention center, but they told him that he was not there.









In addition, the lawyer has also warned against detention, indicating that she will face a “strong legal challenge” and that they will work to “repair this terrible and inexcusable – and calculated – grievance committed against him” in what, he describes in statements to ‘The New York Times’, “an open repression of student activism and freedom of expression” by Donald Trump.

The Union of Civil Freedoms of New York has also denounced that the arrest is illegal, according to Reuters, and that it is an attack on freedom of expression. According to its director, Donna Lieberman, is “a terrifying escalation of Trump’s repression against the proportional discourse, and an aggressive abuse of the immigration law.”

Revocation of Visas to Hamas’s sympathizers

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, commented on the arrest that his office “will revoke the visas or ‘Green Cards’ (permanent residence permit) of Hamas supporters in the United States so that they can be deported.” Last Friday, the Trump administration froze 400 million dollars in subsidies to Columbia University for “its continuous inaction” against anti -Semitism on campus.

US Law prohibits providing “material or resources” support to the groups that the United States has designated as terrorist organizations, including Hamas. The National Security Department declined Responce the questions about the accusation that weighed Conta Jalil.

Campus protests

Columbia, along with other universities in the United States, was the stage during the months of April and May 2024 of numerous protests against the Israeli offensive in Gaza after Hamas’s terrorist attack on October 7. Jalil was one of the main negotiators with the university and measured in the resolution of the occupation of one of the buildings, although he did not participate in the control. Both he and his classmates have denied accusations of anti -Semitism and have defended themselves by saying that there were Jewish students among protesters. The rector of Columbia, Minouche Shafik, ended up resigning as a result of the crisis.