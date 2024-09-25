The architectural makeup of the United States may surprise in many regions, as is the case in the city of Boston, where some homes have a rather peculiar appearance and gained some popularity over time due to that issue that surprised many. In that sense, a particular house has a high value even though many do not believe it.

According to an article in the Boston Globe of 2005, This house is the narrowest in all of Boston and became known by that nickname in recent years. Despite this, many might think that its price was not very high, although in a publication of Zillow the opposite is seen: The property has an estimated value of US$1,263,300.

According to that publication, the same account, Despite its size of 92 square meterswith a full-size kitchen on the first floor that looks very quaint and modern and on the same floor there is also a dining room, a living room and a door to a balcony overlooking private gardens.

On the other hand, The second floor includes the bathroom, laundry room and a living room.The bathroom—there’s only one in the entire house—came with a blue tile backsplash that contrasted with the exposed brick when it was sold, and the living room features a window that faces outside, where there’s some greenery and sunlight can filter in.

But that’s not all: the same publication of Zillow shows that at home There is a third floor containing another quite modern living roomand even on one half of said floor there is a sector that can be used as a guest bedroom with two beds and a window facing outside.

The Big Problem with the Boston Narrow House

Its narrowness is not the main problem of The small house in Boston, USA, that is worth more than US$1,000,000: according to what can be seen in the publication of Zillowin some areas of the house There are windows that do not face outsidebut rather they just point to the wall of the house next door.

Anyway, The house has a terrace that has views of the entire city, and also has spaces to sit outdoors.such as the private garden located on the ground floor, which has plenty of vegetation and some armchairs where you can sit and breathe fresh air.