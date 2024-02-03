Johnson: the US House of Representatives will consider a draft assistance to Israel without Ukraine

The US House of Representatives will consider a bill to allocate aid to Israel without providing funds to Ukraine, Speaker of the Legislative Body Mike Johnson said in a letter to colleagues, reports RIA News.

“Given the failure of the Senate to pass appropriate legislation in a timely manner, and the dangerous circumstances Israel now faces, the House of Representatives will continue to provide leadership,” Johnson said in his address.

Lawmakers propose to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel, but separately from the funding package for Kyiv.

Johnson noted that the US Senate is ready to present its bill on additional funds for national security purposes, including assistance to Ukraine and Israel. However, according to the speaker, senators deprived themselves of the opportunity to quickly consider this initiative when they did not include the House of Representatives in their negotiations.

Earlier, the leader of the Democratic majority in the upper house of the US Congress, Chuck Schumer, announced that on February 7 the Senate would hold a test vote on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and US allies in Asia, and the text of new joint amendments on the future bill on the budget of national security packages would be presented in the coming months. days.