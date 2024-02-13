The full House of Representatives of the US Congress supported the impeachment of the head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas for the second time. The broadcast on February 13 was conducted by the TV channel C-SPAN.

To approve the resolution to impeach Mayorkas, it was necessary to gain a simple majority of votes in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Republican Party.

According to the voting results, the resolution was supported by 214 legislators, and 213 were against it.

TV channel CNN noted that this resolution to impeach the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will most likely not be supported by the Senate of the US Congress, which is controlled by the Democratic Party. In addition, the publication emphasized that Mayorkas became the first American minister in 150 years whose impeachment was supported by the lower house of the US Congress.

The first vote on the impeachment of DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas in the House of Representatives took place on February 6. Then 214 were in favor and 216 were against. It was reported that all representatives of the Democratic Party, as well as three Republicans, voted against impeachment.

On January 31, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, Republican Mark Green, said that the committee voted to impeach Mayorkas. As noted, Mayorkas systematically refused to implement laws passed by Congress and violated the trust of Congress and the American people. Greene also said he was unable to secure the US border.

Later, on February 4, it became known that businessman Elon Musk intends to seek Mayorkas’ resignation. He launched a poll on the resignation of the minister on the social network X. Among 258 thousand users, 90% voted for impeachment.