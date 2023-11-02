Johnson: House of Representatives should debate Ukraine aid issue separately

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that legislators intend to consider the issue of providing financial assistance to Ukraine separately from the discussion of assistance to Israel. reports Fox News Business.

“We will probably look at Ukraine and border problems in one package. We will do this separately (from other requests – approx. “Tapes.ru”) so that we can have in-depth debate and discussion,” he said.

According to him, the issue of further assistance to Kyiv requires consensus, which has not yet been achieved.

