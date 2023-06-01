The US House of Representatives approved a debt limit deal to suspend the country’s debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. The final result of the vote was 314 to 117, according to the US news network (CNN).

A total of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against it. The bill would then need to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature into law. It is not yet clear when the Senate will vote on it.