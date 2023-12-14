Washington (agencies)

American media reported that the US House of Representatives voted to open an official investigation aimed at isolating US President Joe Biden against the backdrop of his son Hunter’s “controversial” business activities.

The media said that 221 deputies voted the day before yesterday evening in favor of this decision, while 212 other deputies opposed it. The draft resolution was presented by the Republican Party, which would direct the Oversight and Accountability, Revenue and Expenditures and Judicial Committees in the Council to continue their ongoing investigations into whether there are sufficient reasons to isolate the current US President.

These investigations relate to accusations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business initiatives, especially during the period in which Biden served as US Vice President in the administration of former US President Barack Obama, while the White House strongly denies such accusations. For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “This decision is purely legal,” refusing to politicize the issue.