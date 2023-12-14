The United States House of Representatives approved formalizing the impeachment investigation against the president of the country, Democrat Joe Biden. The president is accused of alleged influence peddling for having allegedly intervened on behalf of his son Hunter, as well as other family members and close associates, in businesses abroad taking advantage of his political contacts. Republicans pushed the process forward, despite lingering concerns among some members of the party, as no evidence of misconduct by the president has been found.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, accused Republicans this Wednesday, December 13, of attacking him with “lies,” after the Lower House formalized the impeachment investigation against him.

The vote of 221 to 212 showed that the entire Republican wing of the House of Representatives supports the impeachment process.

Biden, in an unusual statement on the matter, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in carrying out an investigation against him and his family.

Since they won the majority in that House in January, Republicans have exhaustively investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, and have indicated, without evidence, that they are involved in an influence peddling scheme.

The preliminary investigation began in September unilaterally by the then president of the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, who entrusted it to the Oversight Committee, the Justice Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

With formalization, conservatives hope that access to information, documents and testimonies will be easier.

What has the Lower House found against Biden?

Republicans accuse President Biden of influence peddling for allegedly intervening on behalf of his son Hunter, as well as other family members and close associates, in foreign deals taking advantage of his political connections.

In 2019, the then president, Republican, Donald Trump, asked the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Hunter Biden in exchange for receiving US financial aid. That call was in turn the origin of an impeachment trial against Trump.

Archive photo. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 29, 2023. © J. Scott Applewhite, AP

According to the now president of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, in these two months of investigations the committees have found that the Biden family received more than 15 million dollars from foreign companies and governments.such as Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania and China, between 2014 and 2019. Their partners would have received another 9 million.

They also claim that Biden would have met with his son's foreign associates on at least 22 occasions.

Does this already mean an impeachment trial for Biden?

Not necessarily. While every open investigation in recent history has resulted in the impeachment of a president, Republicans have been carefully analyzing the terms and their potential political implications.

The United States Constitution states that The president can be removed from office in an impeachment trial if he committed “serious crimes or misdemeanors”.

If it is considered, the House of Representatives must vote on whether to file charges against the current president, but the power to remove the country's president subsequently falls to the Senate, where Democrats currently have control.

“Instead of doing something to help improve the lives of Americans, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said after the vote. “Instead of doing their urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt, which even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

An investigation in an election year

Authorizing this process now guarantees that the impeachment inquiry will be extended until 2024, an election year in which Biden will seek re-election and appears very likely to face off at the polls with former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice during his stay. in the White House.

Trump has pressured his Republican allies in Congress to act quickly on impeachment against Biden.

File-Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Nashville, United States, on October 22, 2021. © AFP

The decision to hold a vote came as House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and his team face increasing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly one-year investigation. year, focused on the businesses of Biden family members.

While his investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that the country's leader acted corruptly.

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the outcome of the investigation,” Johnson and his team said in a joint statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”

House Democrats en masse opposed the resolution approving the investigation, calling it a farce perpetrated by those on the other side of the political spectrum in retaliation for Trump's two impeachments.

“This is all an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, legitimacy or integrity. It's a spectacle,” said Jim McGovern, Democratic representative from Massachusetts, during a debate in the plenary session.

Some House Republicans, particularly those from politically divided districts, had hesitated in recent weeks to vote on Biden's impeachment, fearing a significant political cost. But Republican leaders have argued in recent weeks that the resolution is just a step in the process, not a decision to impeach Biden.

This message seems to have conquered the skeptics. “As we have said on numerous occasions, voting in favor of an impeachment investigation does not amount to an impeachment,” said Tom Emmer, representative of the Republican Party.

Emmer added that Republicans “will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they discover evidence of treason, bribery or other serious crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then, will the next steps towards the impeachment process be considered.”

Most Republicans reluctant to support impeachment have also been swayed by House leaders' recent argument that authorizing the investigation will give them better standing, as the White House has questioned the legal and constitutional basis of their requests for information.

With AP and EFE