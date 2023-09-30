The US House of Representatives passed a temporary draft resolution for 45 days to bypass the government closure.
The text, which was supported by 335 representatives and opposed by 91, was referred to the Senate. This came after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier offered a last-ditch attempt to avoid paralysis, which Democrats supported.
During Saturday, Congress witnessed more surprises and proposals by senior lawmakers to prevent the US government from closing and continuing its work.
