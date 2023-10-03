The US House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 3, accepted for consideration the initiative to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office.

208 members of the lower house of Congress voted to reject the initiative of US Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, 218 voted against, reports “RIA News”.

Media previously reported that Gaetz had been threatening for months to use the motion for release to try to strip McCarthy of his post. The reason for submitting the initiative, the Republican cites dissatisfaction with the fact that his fellow party member made a deal with the Democrats and ensured the adoption of a 45-day budget in order to avoid a shutdown (suspension of the work of the federal government – Ed.).

In addition, Goetz accuses McCarthy of lying to the House of Representatives and concluding a “secret deal” with US President Joe Biden on financing Ukraine. McCarthy denies this.

Gaetz submitted his resignation to Speaker McCarthy earlier that day. His resolution took precedence over other House business because it was “privileged.” Under House rules, such issues must be considered within two legislative days.

Prior to this, on September 30, the US President signed a law extending government funding for 45 days (until November 17, 2023), which does not include assistance to Ukraine. Thus, a government shutdown was averted in the United States. At the same time, Biden said that Washington “under no circumstances” would stop supporting Ukraine.

On the same day, CNN, citing an anonymous official, reported that the White House called on the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to submit for consideration a separate bill that would provide for the allocation of funds for the needs of Ukraine.