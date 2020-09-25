The coffin of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg is covered in American flags. In an intimate ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, in Washington, her relatives and the other eight justices of the United States high court watch her body. Outside, about half a thousand people form a queue to say goodbye to their idol, who passed away last Friday. These mask-clad followers represent the Americans she protected during her 27 years on the Supreme Court. “She wanted to be an opera singer, but instead she became an rock star”, Said the president of the highest court, Judge John Roberts during the first day of the three in which he will be honored.

Besides Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt, Judge Roberts was the only one to speak during the 18-minute ceremony. He recalled the origins of Ginsburg, whose father was an immigrant from Odessa and his mother, who worked as an accountant in Brooklyn, was the daughter of a newly arrived couple from Poland. “Ruth used to ask what the difference is between an accountant in Brooklyn and a justice on the Supreme Court. Her answer: a generation ”. Ginsburg, who died at 87 from pancreatic cancer, embodied a version of the American dream and dedicated her life to helping others make it come true.

Among those gathered who have come to pay tribute to him, but above all to thank him, some highlighted his defense of women’s rights; others, her leadership in the most progressive wing of the Supreme Court and others, her figure as a feminist icon that has inspired several generations. The attending public reflected that its impact has no age. There were little girls, like Frankie, two, who wears a black robe with a white collar, like the ones the judge known as “Notorious RBG” wore, in a nod to rapper Notorious BIG. Her mother, Christiana Depiaza, 30. has come with her from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to say goodbye. “She is our idol. I read her bedtime stories to her and dress her up as her for Halloween. “

Not only anonymous people came up to the stairs of the Supreme to pay tribute to him. So did prominent politicians, including former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her for office in 1993, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “A brilliant lawyer with a loving heart, common sense, a fierce devotion to justice and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity,” Bill Clinton said in a statement. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican and one of only two people from her party who oppose confirming Ginsburg’s replacement six weeks before the presidential elections, has also attended. “Although she obviously disagreed with all of her decisions, I admired her principled approach to each issue. This loss is both personal and professional ”, he maintained.

Several of the attendees have traveled long distances to the capital of power. Dan Kepki, 71, who was able to marry her husband thanks to progressive votes like the judge’s when gay marriage was approved, drove for five hours to thank him. “Many men in this country think that only men can lead. But she demonstrated with an outstanding example that this is not the case, ”Kepki said.

Ginsburg’s coffin can be visited until 10 p.m. this Wednesday, as well as tomorrow Thursday, when President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend, according to the White House. His visit may arouse animosity after in less than 24 hours, after learning of the judge’s death, he has said that he intends to name someone to fill his vacancy before the presidential elections on November 3. He is scheduled to make the name public this Saturday and has already announced that it will be a woman. The feeling of those who have come to the Supreme Court to fire the judge is sad, but also afraid of what may come.

Joyce, 74, served until 2001 in an administrative position in Congress. “I had never been worried before an election, yes angry, but now I am very, very worried,” she comments in line as she waits to pay her respects to the judge. She says that in her days on Capitol Hill she saw Republican and Democratic legislators talking, eating together, “now they all hate each other. I’ve never seen anything like this, ”she laments. Ivania Castillo, a 53-year-old Salvadoran, is a few meters from Joyce. She came to pay her respects to Ginsburg for all that he did for the “undocumented brothers and for the youth of DACA (a program for those who came to the United States as children).” The Supreme Court rejected last June to eliminate legal protection for 700,000 young people who came to the country as children. If the judge is replaced by a conservator, blocking these types of measures will be more difficult. For some, impossible.

The Ginsburg Burning Chapel will be on Friday at the Capitol. She will be the first woman in public office to have this privilege – Rosa Parks also received that honor in 2005. Only one Supreme Court justice, William Howard Taft, who was president of the high court, had achieved a tribute like this, which is usually paid to presidents and war heroes. The magistrate will be buried alongside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Martin Ginsburg, her great adventure partner since they met in college, died in 2010.