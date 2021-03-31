The Spanish political tension has left its mark on the latest report on human rights in the world that the United States produces annually and reviews the situation in each country. The document, corresponding to fiscal year 2020 and made public this Tuesday, cites in the Spanish chapter the “multiple information about members of the Government attacking certain media and specific journalists” and mentions statements by the president, the socialist Pedro Sánchez; up to now Vice President Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos; and Pablo Echenique, parliamentary spokesman for the same party.

The State Department, equivalent to the Foreign Ministry, deals every year with events, corruption cases, complaints from organizations and conflicts in a large number of countries, including all Europeans, in compliance with the Foreign Aid Law, which calls for US take into account the evolution of human rights and workers’ rights. In the preface to the work of this 45th edition, the head of Diplomacy, Antony Blinken, harshly attacks the Chinese regime, which he accuses of “genocide” against the Uighurs and crimes against humanity; Bashar Assad for his “atrocities” against the Syrian people; Nicolás Maduro for corruption and the Kremlin for the persecution of political dissidents, among others.

No liberal democracy is featured in that wake-up call from Washington, though they all come under scrutiny each year in their respective chapters of the report. In the case of Spain, this 45th edition has highlighted the pressure against the media. In the section on freedom of expression and under the heading of violence and harassment, US diplomats point out that on March 1 Sánchez accused the “conservative” press of “putting weeds in society” every time the right wing loses the elections.

That same day, Iglesias pointed out that the media critical of the Executive “insulted the dignity of journalism” and that same month “threatened a journalist with jail for publishing information that was compromised with his party, especially with its financing,” the report from Washington. Those comments, the document recalls, were condemned by the Madrid Press Association. The US also mentions a Twitter message from Echenique criticizing a television reporter.

The report also includes the reports of Reporters Without Borders against Vox, which the organization blames for provoking physical and verbal attacks against journalists during the protests last May due to the confinement measures due to the pandemic. It also points out that, according to Reporters Without Borders, Catalonia has become a “dangerous territory” for journalists.