Vaccination with the Janssen doses on March 26 in Buffalo (West Virginia, United States). Stephen Zenner / AFP

The most important federal health agencies in the United States recommend that the country stop inoculating the Janssen single-dose vaccine, as has advanced this Tuesday The New York Times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) make this suggestion after six citizens of the country develop blood clots after injecting the drug. About seven million people have received the Janssen vaccine in the United States, so blood clots have been reported in 0.0008% of immunized people.

FDA and CDC explain in a joint statement recommending stopping Janssen vaccination “as a precaution.” In the same communication, these agencies explain that they maintain this recommendation at least until they further review these cases on Wednesday, when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC meets. The FDA will then review that analysis.

The cases of thrombi have occurred in the two weeks after vaccination. “A type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was observed in combination with low levels of platelets in the blood,” these organisms explain. The people who have suffered these episodes are women between 18 and 48 years old. Among them, one has died and another has been hospitalized in critical condition. “At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” add the CDC and the FDA.

The US newspaper explains that the central government is expected to stop the administration of the vaccine at the sites it controls, but it will be the health authorities of the states that will have to decide on their immunization points.

The Janssen vaccine (a pharmaceutical subsidiary of the American company Johnson and Johnson) is one of the main hopes of Spain and the rest of the European Union to give a boost to the immunization campaign. Unlike AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, it requires a single prick to achieve full immunization. The first 300,000 doses arrive in Spain this Wednesday. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has been asked about the decision of the CDC and the FDA this Tuesday at a press conference: “We have to be aware of two issues. All the vaccines that are being administered and supplied have all the guarantees, with all the assurances. The risk-benefit analysis is absolutely unbalanced in favor of benefit. The fact that this type of stoppage occurs does not fail to demonstrate the guarantees of the vaccination process itself ”. And he has insisted: “They all have guarantees.”