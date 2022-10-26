The Hawk interceptors, if Washington sent it to Ukraine, would be an upgrade of the Stinger systems, which are smaller and shorter-range air defense missiles that Washington supplied to Kiev to repel the Russian military operation.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to provide his country with advanced air systems after it was hit by a barrage of missiles earlier this month.

What is the Hawk defense system?

The history of its production by Raytheon Company dates back to 1952.

It entered service in the US Army in 1960.

The system attacks aircraft at a low altitude, starting from 60 meters up to 20 kilometers.

The range of its missiles, after modernization, is approximately 40 kilometers. The system is also used to identify the sources of hostile fire.

The system, which is mobile, operates in all weather conditions and at night, with a response time of up to 35 seconds, contains three missiles, whose launch is controlled manually or automatically at a rate of one missile every three seconds.

The accuracy of hitting the missile, after the upgrade, is about 85%.

It can counter helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

The diameter of the missile is 34.3 cm, and its length is 3.81 meters.

The missile’s maximum speed is 797 meters/second (2870 km/h).

It carries a warhead weighing 136 kg, while the weight of the missile reaches 635 kg.

The US Hawk missile system is considered semi-portable because it uses a trailer launch platform that is installed separately when launching on 3 legs.

According to the US Army Recognition website, the missile is operating in many countries, including France, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Italy and Japan, in addition to the United States of America.

Protection of power installations and infrastructure

“This development comes at a time when NATO member states are collectively rushing to provide Ukraine with the advanced air defense capabilities it needs to combat attacks such as Russian missile barrages and drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities,” said Leon Radziosini, a security and strategic analyst.

Radziossini added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the recent Russian attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure showed what must be done here by all different countries is to participate and help Ukraine in rebuilding and maintaining an integrated air defense system, Hawk Medium Altitude System. It’s mid-range. It’s an old system, but it’s very effective.”

“Long before the missile system upgrade, the Hawk entered service with the US Army in 1959 where Raytheon introduced the medium-range surface-to-air missile as a more flexible and mobile option than the MIM-14 Hercules by sacrificing height and range to reduce size and weight,” he explained.

He noted that in 1971 Raytheon redesigned the Hawk by replacing the missile’s radar systems, adding improved electronic countermeasures, and introducing a new warhead, among other modifications to improve the system. By 1978, all U.S. Hawk units began using the improved variant. .

He pointed out that the system “has achieved great successes in several countries that bought it from America, especially in the Middle East and Europe, including Spain, which owns the first and third stages of it, which in 2021 upgraded the system and included newly digitized electronic components for analog tracking radars and launchers in order to ensure the system’s compatibility with next-generation technologies. next one”.

In recent weeks, Russia has re-bombed many areas of Ukraine that were kept out of the fighting, such as the capital, Kyiv, following the attack on the Crimean bridge.

Following the intense Russian bombing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to improve his country’s air defense capabilities to shoot down Russian missiles.