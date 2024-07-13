Former CIA Analyst McGovern: Russia Capable of Reaching Kyiv If Necessary

Russia is capable of reaching Kyiv if necessary. Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern said this on YouTube Judging Freedom.

“They (the Biden administration) are counting on Putin to continue to be patient with them. I dare say they are probably right that he cannot be provoked into doing something he does not want to do,” the expert noted.

According to McGovern, the Russian leader “has the ability to go as far as Kyiv, Kharkov and Odessa, but he is not doing so now.” The expert also specified that American politicians are playing on the brink of war, but Russia is not giving in to provocations.

Earlier, Ray McGovern spoke about the timing of the end of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv has no chance of ending the conflict peacefully before the US presidential elections in November.

The expert also stressed that at present Russia is more inclined to negotiate with the United States rather than with Ukraine.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that he would be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine before the start of his presidential term if he wins the elections.