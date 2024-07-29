US commission says it lacks the capability to defeat an enemy in combat

The US military lacks the capability and capacity to prevail over its adversaries in combat, according to a report by the National Defense Strategy Commission, writes RIA News.

“The commission found that the U.S. military lacks both the capabilities and the potential needed to be confident in its ability to deter and win in combat,” the report said. The experts noted that the United States needs to adopt new technologies at scale.

“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the need to prepare for new forms of conflict,” they stressed.

Earlier, the US Congressional Commission on Strategic Forces Policy called on the White House to strengthen American nuclear potential in view of the possible outbreak of a simultaneous war with Russia and China. The parliamentarians allowed for a scenario of a conflict using both conventional and nuclear weapons.