NYT: Residents of the Georgian hinterland regret the collapse of the USSR and do not want to join the EU and NATO

Residents of Georgia’s industrial hinterland regret the collapse of the USSR, considering the Soviet era the best time for the republic, this is what writes The New York Times (NYT).

According to the author of the article, despite the fact that in recent years Georgia has set a course for rapprochement with the West, residents of small towns do not want this. He recalled that allegedly 60 percent of the population of Georgia want to join the European Union and NATO. The publication noted that the country is divided between those who see Georgia’s future in the West and those who yearn for the Soviet past.

“For many rural residents, it was a time of abundance and prosperity,” the journalist emphasized.

Earlier, a presentation of the socio-political movement “United Neutral Georgia” was held in Georgia, which opposes the country’s European integration, as well as its entry into NATO.