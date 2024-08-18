Stein: US Adding Fuel to Fire of Ukraine Conflict

Washington is adding fuel to the fire of the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons, according to US presidential candidate from the Green Party Jill Stein. Answering a question TASSshe pointed out the senselessness of these actions.

“We oppose the continued sending of weapons and supplies,” she said. Stein claimed that the “proxy war” was designed to drain Russian resources.

The US presidential candidate also recalled that the United States and a number of countries “virtually guaranteed that NATO would not expand to the east even an inch after the unification of Germany,” adding that it “only took a couple of years” to break this promise.

Earlier, Jill Stein demanded immediate negotiations with Russia and Ukraine. The politician emphasized that Washington should reduce pressure as soon as possible and resume dialogue with both sides of the conflict and other players. According to her, the only thing Moscow wanted was Ukraine’s neutrality.