Former Pentagon Adviser Freeman: F-16s Await Powerful Russian Air Defense System in Ukraine
F-16 fighters received by Ukraine from Western countries will face the most powerful Russian missile defense system in the special operation zone. This is about stated Former Pentagon adviser Chas Freeman in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.
He believes that the transfer of these aircraft will be as “empty a gesture” as sending Abrams tanks.
