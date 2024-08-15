NYT: US believes Israel has exhausted its military potential in the fight against Hamas

The US believes that Israel’s military potential in the fight against the Palestinian movement Hamas has already been exhausted. This is according to sources told The New York Times (NYT) edition.

The article notes that the achievements of the Israeli military exceeded the expectations of the American side. The publication points out that they managed to eliminate half of the Hamas leaders, as well as achieve “free movement in Gaza.”