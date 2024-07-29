Pentagon: No information yet on success of hypersonic weapons tests in the US

The United States attempted a hypersonic weapon test launch, but there is no information about the success of the test, a US military official at the Pentagon said. This is reported by RIA News.

The Army and Navy recently tested a conventional hypersonic system on the space station at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, he said.

“This test was an important step in the development of operational hypersonic technology,” the official said.

Earlier it was reported that the US conducted a test launch of a hypersonic weapon. It was noted that during the test, information was obtained for the US progress in creating hypersonic weapons.