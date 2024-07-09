Blogger Hinkle: Don’t Expect Changes After NATO Summit

Don’t expect changes from the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, said RIA News American blogger Jackson Hinkle.

“I don’t think we can expect any major changes in NATO’s agenda. NATO is throwing all its possible forces at confronting Russia, but it is still losing,” he said.

Hinkle stressed that NATO “has not yet completely lost its mind,” so one should not expect Ukraine to be accepted into the bloc.

Earlier, Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the White House National Security Council, said that there is no consensus in NATO on inviting Ukraine to the alliance. At the same time, he added that when that moment comes, the US wants Ukraine to be like Sweden, Finland and some other allies, which have spent years carrying out the necessary reforms to be able to join as quickly as possible.