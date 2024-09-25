WSJ: Westerners Not Impressed by Zelensky’s “Victory Plan”

Western senior officials have shown little enthusiasm for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan.” writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

It is noted that, according to the allies, Zelensky’s plan “does not offer a clear path to victory for Ukraine.” “Especially given that Russian troops are slowly but steadily advancing on the battlefield,” the publication points out.

According to the authors of the article, the administration of US President Joe Biden is concerned about the lack of a comprehensive strategy in Zelensky’s initiative. They also consider his plan a repackaged request for new arms supplies and lifting the ban on long-range missile strikes.