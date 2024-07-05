FP: Thailand, Malaysia joining BRICS will be good for multipolarity

The expansion of BRICS into Southeast Asia, and in particular the accession of Thailand and Malaysia to the group, is a win in terms of multipolarity, it is said in an article in Foreign Policy magazine.

Thailand and Malaysia, the material shows, are pursuing their own interests above all else and are ready to cooperate with both the Global South and the United States.

“BRICS expansion into Southeast Asia will further strengthen the impulses for reform and multi-alliance rather than radicalism or blocs. This promises to help counter great power practices,” the article says. Among such practices, the author names the creation of exclusive alliances and the exclusion of other countries from them.

Earlier, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that more than 30 countries have applied to join the BRICS group, including Thailand and Malaysia. According to him, the number of those wishing to cooperate with the association is constantly growing.