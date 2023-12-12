US authorities have imposed sanctions against more than 250 companies and individuals for helping Russia

The US Treasury and State Department have significantly expanded the sanctions list of foreign companies and individuals suspected of helping Russia circumvent existing restrictions. The updated list includes more than 250 firms and private entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and China, reports Bloomberg.

The United States authorities accuse these foreign companies of supplying high-tech dual-use products that Russia can use for military purposes. The US departments noted that such support for the Russian Federation is unacceptable and serves as an additional incentive to continue hostilities in Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a sharp expansion of the sanctions list of foreign companies will help “tighten the grip on suppliers (dual-use products – approx. “Tapes.ru”) from third countries” and reduce exports to Russia of technologies that the country “desperately needs to build up and maintain its military-industrial base.”

As specified in a statement by the US Treasury, the new sanctions also affected a network of four legal entities and nine individuals operating in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan to ensure the supply of military-technical products made in China to Russia. This network is closely linked to Chinese national Hu Xiaoxun and his private defense company Jarvis HK. The network was involved in the delivery of “millions of dollars worth” of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

In turn, companies from Turkey and the UAE were punished for supplying aviation spare parts and equipment, ball bearings, electronic integrated circuits and navigation aids to the Russian Federation. In addition, South Korean citizen Dongjin Lee was sanctioned for acting as a purchasing agent for a sanctioned Russian company. In turn, the Swiss-based company Thamestone was punished for supplying “critical components” for the defense industry to Russia. In addition, the Singaporean company Micro Electronics Technologies and several shipping companies, which, as the State Department clarified, helped redirect ammunition from North Korea to Russia, fell under US sanctions.

In early December, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on three tankers that were transporting Russian oil at a price above the ceiling set at $60 per barrel. The vessels NS Champion, Viktor Bakaev and HS Atlantica were hit. The Ministry of Finance explained that they delivered Urals shipments to the customer costing more than $70 per barrel. In mid-November, three companies based in the UAE and Liberia were punished for helping Russia circumvent oil sanctions.