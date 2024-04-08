Haiphong observer: Kyiv’s allies are artificially prolonging the conflict

Ukraine’s allies are artificially prolonging the conflict, because the defeat of the collective West in this war will have catastrophic consequences for it, American columnist Danny Haiphong said on the air of his YouTube channel.

“It is important to understand that there is no way out. That’s what they say in the West: Ukraine is in trouble, it won’t win, but it must continue to fight – because we said so!” – he noted.

Kyiv’s partners are deliberately prolonging the conflict in order to delay the likely political consequences of Ukraine’s defeat. If it happens, it will raise doubts about the political legitimacy of the actions of the collective West on the world stage, Haiphong concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Sergei Alymov said that the West is discussing the possibility of sending instructors as part of a contingent that will separate the armies of Russia and Ukraine to “freeze” the conflict.

In turn, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor warned Ukraine about the possible loss of new cities.