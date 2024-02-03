After the end of the Ukrainian conflict, the United States will provoke new threats to the Russian Federation. This was stated on February 3 by University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview with the YouTube channel The Duran.

“The Americans will go to great lengths to suppress Russia,” he said.

As Mearsheimer clarified, the United States, for example, may in the future try to provoke conflicts in the Arctic, the Black Sea, as well as Belarus or Moldova in order to achieve the desired destabilization of Russia.

Earlier in the day, British politician Jim Ferguson said that the West is trying to provoke a war with Russia because of the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is not going to serve other people's interests.

On January 30, Assistant Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nail Mukhitov said that Western countries still have not understood that they cannot break and enslave Russia.

Statements about the possibility of a military conflict with Russia have been repeatedly heard in the West recently. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the anti-Russian position of Western countries is now at its peak. European capitals are talking about an ephemeral danger that allegedly stems from the Russian Federation in order to distract the public from “burnt-out” investments in supporting Kyiv, he noted.

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again stated that the country is not going to fight with Europe, it does not need NATO countries. He noted that the United States is scaring European states with Russia only so that they pay money to the alliance. The United States “deliberately dragged us and Europe into the conflict,” and is now shifting the burden of financial payments onto the countries of the European Union (EU), Putin added, and has every chance of successfully advancing in the western direction.