Analyst Bremmer: NATO leaders do not believe in Biden’s victory in the elections

US allies in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) are concerned about the health of the current US leader Joe Biden and doubt his victory in the presidential election. The fear of the military bloc member countries was revealed by the president of the Eurasia Group analytical center Ian Bremmer in an interview YouTube-MSNBC channel.

“I heard that he definitely won’t be able to effectively run an election campaign for another four months, let alone serve as president for another four years,” the analyst said.

According to him, summit participants reported that Biden may tell the same story several times or fail to recognize a good friend. Because of this, they doubt that the US president will be able to be re-elected for another term.

On July 10, Donald Trump challenged Biden to a new debate. He noted that they would be a chance for the head of state to rehabilitate himself after his unsuccessful performance in the previous ones. “Let’s have another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone that he can become president,” the politician suggested.