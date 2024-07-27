Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer more losses in a month than the US did in the Vietnam War

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are losing up to two thousand people daily. This is told Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive.

According to him, the Ukrainian army loses one brigade every day. Johnson noted that in June alone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 55 thousand people, recalling that the US lost about the same number of people in Vietnam over 15-20 years.

He stressed that Ukrainian forces are now on the brink of total collapse due to Russian soldiers cutting off their main supply lines in the Donbas. “You can draw a parallel, as if Joe Biden is the Dorian Gray figure, everything that happens to him is now happening to Ukraine: as Biden collapses, Ukraine’s collapse accelerates,” Johnson concluded.

Earlier, the former CIA analyst predicted that Ukraine would inevitably lose the conflict with Russia. According to him, Kyiv will expect such an outcome regardless of the results of the presidential elections in the United States.