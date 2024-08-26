Former intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine will disappear after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg

Retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter has suggested what possible strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on Moscow or St. Petersburg could lead to. He said this wrote on his page on the social network X.

Ritter revealed the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Moscow and St. Petersburg and admitted that in such a case Ukraine would disappear.

“If Ukraine decides to strike at Russia’s two largest cities, don’t be surprised if Ukraine ends up no more,” he warned.