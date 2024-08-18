US Army Officer Davis: Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Region Is the Height of Stupidity

Retired US military officer Daniel Davis responded to Ukraine’s plan for the Kursk region. He said this reported on the Deep Dive YouTube channel.

He specified that this was about Ukraine’s plan to invade the Kursk region to improve its negotiating position with Russia. According to him, this is the height of stupidity. “Do you think that Russia will abandon its conditions for negotiations and just agree to yours?” Davis said, noting that in this way Kyiv only spoiled its negotiating position.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor assessed the likelihood of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the chance to resolve issues through negotiations has come to an end.