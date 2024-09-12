State Department: US not ready to announce lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes deep into Russia

The United States is not ready to officially announce the lifting of restrictions on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) deep into Russia using long-range American weapons, Deputy State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said on CNN.

He stressed that he was not prepared to speculate on this issue. According to Patel, Washington’s policy remains the same and has not changed.

Earlier, The Times, citing sources, reported that US President Joe Biden may allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons of French or British manufacture, but not American ones.

The authors of the article noted that Washington will not allow Kyiv to use its own ATACMS ballistic missiles, as the American authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”