General Jack Keane admitted that the US nuclear arsenal lags behind Russia’s. The former deputy chief of staff of the US Army said this in an interview on YoutubeFox News.

The American military said that there are serious weaknesses in the country’s nuclear arsenal. He said that although the size of the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia is the same, the United States is lagging behind in modernizing this type of weapons. Keane added that nuclear weapons in the United States are in a deplorable state, while Moscow is completing a multi-year modernization program.

The former deputy chief of staff of the US Army warned that Washington is also lagging behind Russia and China in the means for non-nuclear conflict. He called on the US authorities to focus on solving the problem of modernizing weapons, so as not to give the country’s opponents an incentive to take advantage of the US weaknesses.

Earlier, the head of the Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces (AF), Admiral Charles Richard, assessed the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia or China. According to him, since the collapse of the USSR, the Pentagon has not had to consider the possibility of a direct military confrontation with a nuclear power, but now the situation has changed.