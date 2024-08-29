CIA Deputy Director Cohen acknowledged the successes of Russian forces in the Red Army direction

Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Cohen admitted that Russian forces are advancing towards Pokrovsk in the Kyiv-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). His words are quoted by TASS.

Cohen acknowledged Russia’s successes in the Red Army sector. “I think on the front line, the fighting has been concentrated around the town of Pokrovsk for weeks or longer,” he said at a security conference in Maryland.

The CIA spokesman added that the Russian military was making progress. Cohen suggested that they might take control of Pokrovsk.