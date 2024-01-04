A US court has published documents listing more than 150 defendants in the Epstein case.

In the United States, the federal court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, January 3, published the first part of documents containing a list of the names of more than 150 people who in one way or another appeared in the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of trafficking in sexual services and relations with minors girls. This is reported by TASS.

40 documents were uploaded to the court database, including emails, transcripts of witness statements, and legal opinions. They mention co-chairman of the Hyatt hotel chain Thomas Pritzker, American billionaire Glenn Dubin, and former US permanent representative to the UN Bill Richardson.

A significant part of the names appearing on the lists are already known, information about them has appeared, including in the media. The press reported that among them are former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, the brother of King Charles III of Great Britain, Prince Andrew, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Earlier it was reported that the British Prince Andrew was seriously frightened by the publication of a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients.