The US Congress has proposed leaving NATO if Ukraine joins the alliance

US Senators from the Republican Party Mike Lee and Tommy Taberville have introduced a bill to the US Congress, which proposes to supplement the law with a provision on Washington’s withdrawal from NATO if other member countries decide to allow Ukraine to join the alliance. Lenta.ru has reviewed the text of the corresponding draft law.

The initiative, titled “A Bill to Amend the Mutual Security Agreement Act of 1954 to Provide That If All NATO Countries Agree to Ukraine’s Accession to NATO, the United States Will Have Grounds to Withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty,” was introduced in Congress on July 9. According to the Congressional Information Service, the bill is currently under consideration by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The document, published on Senator Lee’s official website, proposes adding the following clause to Section 408 of the Mutual Security System Act of 1954: “Grounds for immediate withdrawal. – If the North Atlantic Treaty Organization unanimously agrees to begin the process of accession of Ukraine, such action will constitute grounds for the immediate withdrawal of the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty in accordance with Article 13 North Atlantic Treaty.”

On his personal website, Lee added a comment on the submitted initiative and a number of similar projects. “Since NATO is gathering on our soil (the NATO summit was held in Washington from July 9 to 11 — note from “Lenta.ru”), we have an opportunity to demand fair burden sharing and make clear that Ukraine’s membership is not negotiable. (…) These bills are necessary to ensure that the United States is not unduly burdened by an alliance that refuses to live up to its commitments or take strategic realities into account,” Lee was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier, NATO countries published a joint declaration following the alliance summit held in Washington from July 9 to 11. The document includes statements regarding relations with Russia, as well as Ukraine’s future on the path to membership in the alliance.

