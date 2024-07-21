WP: Biden must get the US into the best possible shape for his successor

US President Joe Biden should use the rest of his term to solve the country’s foreign and domestic problems for his successor. The tasks facing the American leader indicated American newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

“His most important task now is to get the country into the best possible shape for his successor,” the article says. As the publication noted, Biden is spared the burden of a campaign. In this regard, he can focus on bringing a long-awaited end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages, as well as combating inflation.

Earlier, Biden refused to step down early as US President. As stated in a letter from White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates, Biden plans to “complete his term” in the highest state post.