White House spokesman Kirby said the US has no money left for Ukraine

The United States no longer has money left to provide military and economic support to Ukraine. This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to a representative of the American administration, President Joe Biden recently signed the latest package of documents for the allocation of funds.

“And that is all. We need approval [Конгресса о финансировании]so that we can continue to provide support to Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Washington released the latest $250 million aid package to Ukraine on December 27. The United States has not yet agreed on new funds for the republic.

Continuing to supply arms to Ukraine unless Congress approves funding, as Biden has argued, is no longer possible.