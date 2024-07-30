Ritter: The West continues to finance the war with Russia in order to retain power

Western leaders are trying to prolong the conflict in Ukraine in order to hold on to power. About this stated Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

According to him, the authorities of European countries can no longer back down, because they have invested too much in this conflict. “They can’t suddenly say: ‘Oh, we were wrong, we just wanted to take hundreds of billions of dollars from you and damage the European economy by trillions of dollars with sanctions against Russia,'” Ritter said.

He explained that in this case they could lose power. At the same time, as the former intelligence officer claims, Europeans are already tired of the conflict and Ukrainian refugees in their countries. Despite this, the Western establishment will continue to “sell” the narrative of the “Russian threat” to its population and invest in the military-industrial complex, Ritter believes.