Ex-Marine Colonel Wilson: US Intelligence Is Too Focused on Politics

The intelligence community and former US law enforcement officials were too focused on politics, which may have caused them to miss the shooter’s preparations to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, former US Marine Corps Colonel G.I. Wilson said, reports RIA News.

“The intelligence community was hyping up the ‘right wing’ threat. Could they have missed it because of their love of political labels?” the former officer asked, noting that more such incidents of political extremism could occur.

He believes that the failed assassination attempt will serve Trump’s presidential campaign well.

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump occurred during his meeting with voters in Pennsylvania. The broadcast footage shows the former American leader interrupting his speech and grabbing his ear, then lying on the floor surrounded by agents. Trump was covered by Secret Service officers and then urgently evacuated for medical assistance.