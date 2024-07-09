CNN: Security at US bases in Europe increased due to sabotage threat

The United States has stepped up security at its military bases in Europe due to the threat of sabotage by Russian-linked individuals. voiced CNN TV channel, citing sources.

According to him, American intelligence received information that a number of individuals, who were allegedly hired by the Russian side, were planning to commit sabotage against US military facilities.

In turn, the US European Command claims that the measures taken “are not related to any one threat, but to a combination of factors that potentially affect the security of American forces.”

At the end of June, it became known that several US military bases in Europe had been placed on high alert due to the high threat of a terrorist attack.