Journalist Jones: Assassination attempts on Trump and Kennedy occurred because of their statements

The assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump may have occurred because of his words about cutting funding for the Kyiv regime, stated American journalist Alex Jones on RT.

He recalled that the assassination attempt on the 35th American President John Kennedy occurred when he ordered the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam.

“It’s the same with Trump… He said that on the first day he would cut American funding, and that’s 80 percent of the Ukrainian war,” he compared and named the probable reason for the assassination attempt. Jones suggested that the “deep state” was probably behind the attempt to “remove” Trump. He is sure that if the former president had been killed, a civil war would have broken out in the United States.

On July 13, Trump was assassinated. Gunfire was heard during the presidential candidate’s speech in Pennsylvania.