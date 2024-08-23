Doctorow: Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Region Cannot Resist Russian Air Attacks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have found themselves in a difficult situation in the Kursk region. This was reported on YouTube– US political scientist Gilbert Doctorow stated on the Judging Freedom channel.

According to him, the main factor that acts against the Ukrainian army is the lack of air cover. He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent a large amount of Western equipment to the Kursk region, including Bradley and Challenger tanks, but all of it is subject to attacks by Russian aviation.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces follow NATO military practices, but without air superiority. It (the equipment) is subject to attacks by helicopters, not to mention drones, artillery and glide bombs dropped by Russian bombers on Ukrainian positions. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have put themselves in an extremely desperate situation,” the expert said.

Earlier, American political scientist John Mearsheimer said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense would collapse after the unsuccessful invasion of the Kursk region, where Kyiv sent a third of all its reserves. He emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation near Kursk would also end in failure, since the Ukrainians are fighting without air superiority.