CNN: Modi’s Moscow visit shows failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow shows that sanctions and Western efforts to isolate Russia and its President Vladimir Putin have failed. This stated American TV channel CNN.

In addition, American journalists drew attention to the fact that the development of contacts in the area of ​​construction of nuclear power plants in India using Russian technology also means that the countries will be “connected for decades to come.”

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States had contacts with India in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. According to him, US authorities are concerned about the development of Russian-Indian relations.