Senator Graham: Trump the Provocateur May Not Win the Election

In the United States, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) named a possible reason why US presidential candidate Donald Trump could lose the election. This reports NBC News.

During an interview with the TV channel, Graham was asked whether Trump should continue to make personal attacks on his main rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris, as part of the presidential campaign.

“President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a debate about presidential policy, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur and the showman is probably going to lose the election,” the senator said.

He also expressed hope that in the next 80 days Trump will decide on his program to reduce inflation and “fix broken borders.”

Earlier it was reported that according to the results of a poll conducted by Ipsos, 50 percent of American voters support Harris in the presidential race. 45 percent of voters support Donald Trump.