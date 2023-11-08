State Department: The West will not return frozen assets to Russia until it pays for the SVO

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said under what circumstances the countries of the collective West will transfer frozen assets in the amount of about $300 billion to Russia. His words lead TASS.

At a hearing before the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate, O’Brien named a condition for the return of frozen assets to Russia and emphasized that this will not happen until Moscow pays for a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

“[Американский] the president [Джо Байден] and his G7 colleagues confirmed [ранее]that Russia must pay. So we have leverage in this discussion,” said a State Department spokesman.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the exchange of frozen assets between Russians and foreigners. The Central Bank began discussing this idea for mutual unlocking back in October 2022.