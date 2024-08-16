Analyst Sleboda: Moscow will not negotiate with Kiev due to the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian conflict will end with Kyiv’s capitulation, not negotiations, since the country’s authorities have launched an attack on the Kursk region. This was reported by American military analyst Mark Sleboda in interview journalist Rachel Blevins.

“This conflict will not end with negotiations. Everything will be decided on the battlefield, by the capture of Kyiv. It is impossible to negotiate with people who, out of despair and defeats on the front lines, attack civilians and nuclear power plants,” the expert emphasized.

According to Sleboda, Kyiv’s plan in the Kursk region has failed. If the Ukrainian leadership planned to gain some political points from this adventure, then it has seriously miscalculated.

Earlier, Professor Carlo Masala of the Bundeswehr University in Munich also suggested that the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region could lead to Kyiv’s capitulation. According to him, the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk will give the Russian army the opportunity to advance more quickly in the Donbass.

In turn, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa, expressed his distrust of Ukraine’s words about its readiness for negotiations.