From: Stephen Schmid

US Army Airborne Special Forces prepare for a parachute jump. Leaks show that US special forces could also be stationed in Ukraine. © IMAGO/US Army Staff Sgt. Thurman Sny

A Joe Biden decree will give more money to US troops stationed in Ukraine. Their troop strength is disputed, but there are indications.

KIEV – Almost a year and a half after the start of the Russian attack on the Ukraine issued by the US President Joe Biden an ordinance making it possible to pay hazard pay to military personnel stationed in Ukraine. That the USA maintains a small number of military personnel in Ukraine is by no means to be seen as a military intervention. However, leaks contradict the official reports, according to which it should only be about the regular occupation of the embassy.

Leaked internal memo shows special payment for US troops

Questions about the number of US troops in Ukraine’s territory arose after an internal memo, initially leaked and now confirmed by a defense official, became public. This reports the US military and defense news magazine Task & Purpose, which highlights the content of the document. According to the memo, the claim of members of the US military who are in Ukraine is to be made retroactive to April 24, 2022.

The document, stamped July 13, 2023, reads that “the land area and airspace over Ukraine has been designated as an area for immediate hazard allowance effective April 24, 2022.” This allowance consists of $225 per month plus an additional $100 hardship allowance per month spent in Ukraine.

US special forces could be in Ukraine

How many people will ultimately benefit from this payment, which has only now been determined, is not entirely clear. How Task & Purpose According to a report released in March by the Defense Manpower Data Center, there are no active US military ground forces or reserve units in Ukraine. A sailor, two marines and a member of the Air Force Ministry are said to be stationed at the US embassy, ​​but they would only be on site for various security services by embassy staff.

Pentagon spokesman Garron Garn confirmed “a limited presence in Ukraine for mission-critical functions at the embassy, ​​including providing security support to the embassy at the request of the US State Department.” However, since this is also the case in all other US embassies, the procedure in Ukraine is “not an isolated case”. Garn did not want to confirm or deny the number of alleged military personnel in Ukraine announced by the data center “for reasons of operational security”.

The fact that, in addition to the security service of the embassy, ​​other US special forces were or could still be in Ukraine is clear from the documents of the high-profile data leaks earlier this year out. These show that – as of February 2023 – a total of 97 special troops from NATO countries are stationed in Ukraine, 14 of them from the United States. However, these should, according to US officials, among others Task & Purpose and ABC Newsnot to be actively involved in acts of war.

US extra payments part of Operation Atlantic Resolve

While the US officials will probably keep a low profile about the stationed troops at least until the end of the war, the question remains why Ukraine was only declared as a suitable area for payment of a hazard pay in July 2023. This is apparently related to a presidential decree of July 13, 2023 regarding the US operation “Atlantic Resolve”, which has been running since 2014, in which this was classified as a so-called “contingancy operation”.. In a news conference, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims said, “This new designation benefits troops and their families as they gain more authority, more rights and more access to reserve forces and personnel.”

The key points of the order are to authorize the US Department of Defense to mobilize up to 3,000 reservists for deployment in Europe and to support them with the pay of active troops. Katherine Kuzminski, director of the “Center for a New American Security” think tank, confirmed that this also laid the legal basis for appropriate payment for the troops already stationed in Ukraine Task & Purpose. (sh)