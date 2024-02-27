NI: M10 light tank and combat robots will prepare the US for new wars

In 2024, the US Army could introduce a number of new systems, including M10 Booker light tanks, XM30 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and robotic combat vehicles, that will prepare Washington for the “next big war.” Features of weapons for new wars listed in The National Interest (NI).

“The U.S. Army is undergoing significant modernization to adapt to the changing nature of warfare, focusing on large-scale conventional battles against formidable adversaries such as China and Russia. This shift marks a departure from two decades of counter-insurgency operations.

The M10 Booker infantry support vehicle is designed to pave the way for mechanized infantry. Booker received a 105 mm M35 gun, a 12.7 mm M2 machine gun and a 7.62 mm light machine gun. The tank is also equipped with additional sensors for combat in urban environments. The machine weighs about 40 tons and reaches speeds of up to 72 kilometers per hour.

Another key weapon system will be the XM30 infantry fighting vehicle, which is under development. The new vehicle could replace the aging M2 Bradley. The XM30 can have an uninhabited turret with a 50mm cannon, a machine gun and anti-tank missiles.

The US Army can also use unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV). RCV-Light combat robots will be able to accompany manned vehicles and perform reconnaissance missions.

In June, 19FortyFive wrote that the US Army could receive the first batch of M10 Booker infantry support vehicles in 2024.